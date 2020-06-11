Shropshire residents invited to virtual air ambulance open day

Two of the charity’s most popular events – its airbase open days – have both been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, that is not stopping Midlands Air Ambulance Charity from opening its airbase doors online with both open days being provided as virtual events on the organisation’s social media channels.

On Sunday, June 28, crowds of people were set to visit the charity's Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire. An annual occurrence, the open days provide people with entertainment, live crew demos and stalls showcasing the work of other lifesaving emergency services from across the region.

Following the government directive to continue social distancing as lockdown is eased, the charity made the decision to move both open days online.

Those interested in going behind-the-scenes can expect a virtual tour of the airbase and the helicopter aircraft and rapid response vehicle, as well as a Q&A interview with the aircrew.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to ask their own questions in the lead up to the day and view a short aircrew demonstration of how they tend to an incident scene.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “As a number of our popular fundraising events have now been postponed, we are pleased to have found a workaround for our annual airbase open days.

“Throughout the pandemic, the demand for our pre-hospital emergency care service has increased by 35 per cent, which is why we are focusing on engaging with our communities online to give them a unique insight in the critical work we do, and to demonstrate their donations are vital in supporting our important lifesaving cause.”

To find out more visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.