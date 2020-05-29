Eccleshall Show cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 72nd annual Eccleshall Show was due to take place on September 5 but is the latest event to fall prey to Covid-19 and the ongoing lockdown.

The show at Eccleshall, seven miles from Newport, normally features a dog show and competitions in horticulture, crafts and more.

Last year the show committee was presented with a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Show chairman Edward Lambert said: “The board of directors considered the advice of the UK government and Public Health England and decided to cancel the 2020 show.

"Our show’s success relies on committee members, sponsors, exhibitors, traders and visitors.

"Against the backdrop of financial and social uncertainty, the board agreed that it would not be proper to proceed with plans for a gathering in late summer."

Plans are now being made for an alternative to this year’s show with virtual classes in some sections.

Advertising

Photographs and videos will be submitted for classes in the dog show, and several of the classes in the horticulture and craft section such as the handwriting, floral art and designing the cover of the next show programme will lend themselves to this idea.

Once the details are finalised, schedules for these competitions will be made available on the show website and Facebook. The winners will be announced on what would have been the day of the show, September 5.

The 2021 show is scheduled for September 4, when the organisers hope it will be bigger and better than ever.