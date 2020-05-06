Market Drayton to mark VE Day anniversary with video of wreaths

Mick Hughes, chair of the town's Royal British Legion (RBL), has been working hard alongside town crier Geoff Russell and town councillor Mike Smith to produce a film.

Mr Hughes said: "I came up with the idea of holding a full wreath-laying ceremony at Market Drayton war memorial, but having all the individuals who would be involved filmed playing their own part and having live filming of just two wreaths being laid at the memorial [on VE Day]: one wreath being laid by the town mayor representing the town folk and the 49 men from the town who lost their lives serving their country in World War Two; and another wreath being laid by the chairman of the Royal British Legion representing the British Armed Forces.

"I then contacted Mike Smith to carry out all of the filmings and to this he very kindly agreed. I then produced the full programme and contacted everyone involved and arranged a time, date and venue for filming all of the individuals playing the part that they would carry out as if it was a live performance.

"Mike has now completed all of the individual filmings – including the town mayor, the town crier, bugler, bagpiper, church representatives, Market Drayton RBL representatives, a poem reading, St Mary's Church clock striking 11 and two-minute filming of prominent buildings within the town.

"Also, it has been arranged to have retrospective standards of the Royal British Legion, the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force to be on parade around the war memorial (without standard-bearers)."

A two minute silence will be observed and during that time the footage of the town's buildings will be shown.

Mr Hughes continued: "The filming of the wreath-laying ceremony and all of the individual films will be edited by Jeremy Blandford (professional editor) who has very kindly offered services to carry out this task and also to add an opening page and all of the credits displaying everyone who has been involved in the making of this film."

The film will be available on the Drayton Crier Facebook page.

Mr Smith said: "It's taken 10 days or so but by setting up the camera, leaving it running then allowing participants to say their speech, then collecting the camera back, we practised social distancing."