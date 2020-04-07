Coronavirus: Inaugural car rally postponed

The inaugural Historic Rally Festival was planned for June 6 and 7, and has now been rescheduled for October 24 and 25 at Telford and Weston Park.

In line with the current government guidance, organisers have worked to find a suitable date later in the year to ensure the new car demonstration event goes ahead.

Telford town centre will be open and free to spectators on October 24, featuring live scrutineering, autograph sessions and a ceremonial start.

On October 25, 80 cars will re-visit historic stages made famous by the RAC Rally, and Weston Park will be the first venue. Tickets already purchased will be automatically transferred to the new date.

Warner Lewis, event organiser said: “It’s been a very challenging situation and the wellbeing of competitors and spectators has been of the utmost importance.

“We have so much enthusiasm from the competitors and a superb entry list already and we were very keen to work with Weston Park and Telford for a revised date in the autumn.

“We also have some great news to announce, Cooper Tires has confirmed that they will be title sponsor for this year’s event. We are delighted to welcome them; they are huge supporters of motorsport and have a fabulous range of tires for all situations, so we look forward to welcoming them to our event.”

Colin Sweeney, CEO of the Weston Park Foundation said: “The Historic Rally Festival is a first for Weston and we have been working with such enthusiastic and passionate organisers to make this wonderful event happen.

"While these are challenging times for everyone we very much hope that the new date will work for drivers and spectators."