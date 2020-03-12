Telford pet memorial walk for owners to remember

A memorial walk will be held at the Granville Country Park near Donnington this Sunday, March 15.

It is being organised by Dignipets, a mobile veterinary service specialising in end-of-life care.

Merel Taal, one of Dignipets' veterinary surgeons, said: "We are holding the walk so that people can come together with other pet owners in memory of pets that have passed away.

"People can either bring current pets for the walk or just come and join us to stroll through the beautiful setting of Granville Country Park.

“I am walking for our dog Bronnie, who sadly passed away last year. The loss of a pet is something every pet owner has to deal with and as a vet and pet owner myself I think it is a good idea to pay tribute.

"It also gives us an opportunity to acknowledge that the loss of a pet is something that can have a deep impact on lives.

"We have seen so many pets over the years and we really work hard to make sure their final moments at home are the best they can be. We also know just how much pets mean to people and we want to acknowledge that."

At the walk, which will leave the park's main car park at 12pm, the Dignipets vet team can give information on palliative care and care for elderly pets.

For more information, see the Dignipets Facebook page or email info@dignipets.co.uk.