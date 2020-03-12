Runners prepare for annual Wrekin Fell Race

Last year, GB orienteer William Gardner came first in the Wrekin Fell Race, and runners from the area will be taking to the hill again to try and beat his time on Sunday, March 22.

Organised by Telford Athletic Club, the event encourages runners of all abilities to come along and have a go.

The event first started in 1977 and has been held every year since except, in 2001 when the foot and mouth outbreak stopped the race being held and then again in 2013 when the race was cancelled due to heavy snow at the end of March.

This year's race will be the 42nd occasion and is currently still set to go ahead despite rising cases of the coronavirus.

The five and a half-mile race route, which has remained the same for more than 40 years, starts and finishes at Ercall Wood Technology College in Golf Links Lane, Wellington.

The track climbs to the top of the Ercall Hill before descending to the Forest Glen. Runners then head to the top of the Wrekin starting off on the main track, then turning right up the scree path to the Halfway House before following the main path to the summit and returning the same way.

Most runners usually complete the course in under an hour, but over the years the race has attracted some of the best fell runners in the country.

The fastest times were set by former British Champions John Wild from RAF Cosford, who ran the course in a staggering 34 minutes and 27 seconds in 1980, and Carol Haigh from Holmfirth in Yorkshire won the 1986 women's race in 40 minutes and 47 seconds.

Last years race was won by GB Orienteer William Gardner, with Bridgnorth's Dan Connolly second. Church Stretton's Rachel Parker won the women's race in the fourth fastest ever time, with previous winner Mel Price in second.

The race aims to cater for runners and walkers of all abilities over the age of 16 and anyone may enter even if they are not affiliated to a club.

It is organised under the Fell Runners Association rules and depending on the weather conditions race organisers can insist in additional clothing and equipment being carried.

All entries are taken on the day from 9.30am at Ercall Wood Technology College.

There are also races for young athletes who run a shorter two-mile route up and down Ercall Hill in December.