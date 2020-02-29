Swiss Air Force to return to Shropshire at Cosford Air Show

Named after the nine PC-7 Pilatus training aircraft which flies in breath-taking formation, their display programme has been continually refined over the years, with some exciting new elements like multiple crossings and mirror flights.

Formed in 1989, the Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team has become a true ambassador for the Swiss Armed Forces. This will be the second time the team has displayed at RAF Cosford, performing an exhilarating and elegant flying display demonstrating Swiss precision at its best. Their last performance at Cosford won them the coveted Hartree Trophy for best display.

Air Show director, Clive Elliott, said: "We are extremely pleased to welcome our friends from the Swiss Air Force back to RAF Cosford and excited to see another award-winning display from the PC-7 Team.”

The RAF Cosford Air Show attracts more than 50,000 visitors annually. The event will be an advanced ticket only event, with standard adult tickets priced at £32 and accompanied under 16s are free.

For more information visit cosfordairshow.co.uk