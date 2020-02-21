Classic car show near Newport to return and build on inaugural success

Hundreds of petrol heads turned out to the Edgmond Classic and Sports Car Show near Newport to view more than 50 glistening vehicles in September.

Organisers at the Newport Ex Round Table Club hailed the show a success and discussions soon began to bring it back again this year.

A summer date of August 30 has been set for the event at Newport Rugby Club, which was last year held in aid of the Cottage Care Centre and the town's X-ray appeal.

A total of £700 was raised from the event which was split equally between both causes.

Steve Woodhouse, event organiser, said they hope to pull in a wider range and increased number of vehicles for this year's show.

"We were very pleased with the first show. We got 52 cars at quite short notice, a good variety of cars too," he said.

"It went better than we thought and we were very pleased with all the support and crowds of people from the area coming to watch.

"It would be nice to double the number of cars going forward.

"We would like to expand the range in this year's show as well and then, if that's a success, even look at the possibility of opening it up as a weekend event where people can camp on site on Friday and spend a day or two there.

"If this year is just as successful we'll try and build on it for years to come."

The 2020 show will be in aid of Cottage Care Centre and the rugby club's fund to build new changing rooms.