Call to make Newport Carnival the best yet

It has been all hands to the pumps to organise this year's event, set to take place on June 8, and it will again be taking place in the High Street.

The day will include the entertainment, stalls and procession that the carnival has become known for across the county.

But this year could also see St Nicholas Church opened up for the first time to performers and groups being given the chance to take part in horticultural displays.

Engaging

Graham Foster, carnival committee chairman, said it was a great time to get involved.

"The uptake for stalls from local traders and businesses is brilliant. People are really engaging because of the success of last year.

"We're finding the local schools are engaging as well, but there's still room for more people. We're still four weeks from the big day.

"We want to encourage any groups locally to come forward and get involved in the carnival.

"We're hoping to use the church as a venue. If there are any orchestras or choirs that lend themselves to that venue, please get in touch."

Building

It is the third year since the Newport Carnival moved to the High Street, and Mr Foster said it remained a popular move.

"It has been 99.99 per cent positive," he said. "We're building on the success of the last two years.

"We've got a fantastic committee this year, and we've had a lot of new people involved."

The fun starts this weekend with the committee's day of fundraising.

They will also be holding their annual Royal Wedding Party auditions on Saturday evening.

Councillor Thomas Janke has been tasked with fundraising.

“Our committed team are looking forward to our fundraising day on the High Street – we are hoping to attract as many people as possible to our collection buckets," he said. "Please spare what you can and help keep Shropshire’s greatest carnival free for everyone to enjoy.”

The auditions will be on Saturday evening at the Royal British Legion and anybody from four to 14 is welcome to audition. Contact Leanne Bayton on l.bayton@hotmail.com for more information.