WW2 event planned for Ironbridge

But it was actually the Ironbridge Gorge World War 2 Committee promoting their Spring Bank Holiday weekend event which takes place at the end of the month.

Now in its sixth year, the event raises thousands of pounds for the Pilgrim Bandits Charity, a charity set up to help and inspire injured personnel to live life to the full.

The event is a must on the social calender for those who love all things 1940s.

Dave Adams. chair of the organising committee was delighted that 20 people had come along on Sunday morning to take part in the promotional walk which took in a number of Ironbridge's pubs and cafes.

He said: "There were about 20 of us, all dressed up in various outfits both military and civilian. As well as Germans and US Paratroopers, we had a couple of Land Girls and a member of the Resistance.

"We are all members of various re-enactment groups and it was great to walk about in Ironbridge telling people what we were up to and why we hold the weekend. We met some people who were on their first visit to Ironbridge who said they may well come back at the end of the month as well as others who have been to the event before.

"I was really pleased with how it went."

Entrance to the event, which is on May 25-26, is free and it takes place at Dale End Park. There will be live entertainment, a number of military vehicles on display including Jeeps, trucks and an ambulance and there will be two 'Fly-pasts' of vintage planes.

"Last year we raised £10,000 for the charity," said Dave. "Although it is all free, we do ask for donations so everyone is welcome to come along."