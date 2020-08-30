Food review: An evening of inconsistencies at The Lion + Pheasant

There was a time when finding a table on a Tuesday evening was as easy as picking up a parking fine in Shrewsbury town centre. It was as easy as falling off a log.

Rishi Sunak’s exceptional Eat Out To Help Out changed all that and throughout August restaurants across the region found themselves inundated with customers.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday became the new weekend as customers flocked to earn their £10 discount.

The promotion helped to put money in the till across the county, safeguarding jobs and providing restaurant owners with the cash they need to continue to trade.

Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury.

The wiser restaurant owners will have tried to squirrel some of their windfall away, should it be required in the event of a second spike; though there seems to be confidence across the region that if another wave of Covid infection comes, it won’t be as severe as the first. The population is better prepared, the Government less slow-to-act and most people take hygiene seriously.

Indeed, it has been heartening to see so many local restaurants buy into the need to play by the Government guidance.

Many have one-way systems – even a subterranean burger joint in the centre of Shrewsbury leads people in through the front door and out via the fire exit – while hand sanitisers and track and trace forms are widespread.

Such measures inspire confidence among customers as we gradually return to some sort of normality.

Which is why it was so disappointing that the Lion + Pheasant appeared not to have got the memo about keeping contact details and taking all reasonable steps to ensure social distancing.

Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury.

Booking a last-minute table for one was precisely the same as it might have been pre-covid, with the exception of a bottle of hand sanitiser strategically placed by the entrance door.

Staff didn’t ask for contact details – neither email nor telephone – elsewhere, even cheap and cheerful takeaways are asking click-and-collect customers to fill out forms with their contact details before heading home with their chicken biryanis. It was as though the pandemic hadn’t happened. And while a rear door leading to a car park might have seemed a reasonable way to exit, people came and went using the same door.

While pretty much all restaurants make sure cutlery is laid out before guests arrive so that hands-that-have-touched-plates-that-have-touched-other-hands aren’t required and the risk of transmission is reduced, there were no such safeguards.

When I sat at my table, the waitress delivered the first plate of food – but no cutlery.

A restaurant without cutlery on the table is like a car without tyres on the wheels. If the impression created is of a mildly chaotic service, that would be a fair criticism.

Both starters and a dessert were delivered to a cutlery-less table – I had to ask after the food had arrived – while drinks orders weren’t taken when glasses were empty, nor was a dessert order taken for some time; the waiter subsequently apologising for not having done so.

Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury.

The chaotic service wasn’t all bad. The young, student-ey team were politeness itself. They were happy to engage and pleasant throughout; they just didn’t always know what to do.

The failings on covid details, however, were worrying. No doubt that will be fixed by the morning and people will be asked to provide the contact details that the Government insists upon.

Food was hit-and-miss.

A starter was poor, a main delightful and a dessert similarly good. The bread, however, was awful. A single bun with whipped butter and salt looked beautiful. I broke it apart with my hands, but it was dry, slightly stale and fell apart. I’m guessing it was from an earlier service.

It set the tone for an inconsistent evening in a restaurant that is supposed to be one of Shrewsbury’s best.

I started with a cheese souffle, with walnuts and swishes of sweet this and acidulated that.

The garnish was exceptional; the souffle was not. It was more of a chee souff, than a cheese souffle: underdone and unfinished, a work in progress.

The upside down souffle was a let down

The size of a mini pork pie – I cut it into four, to make it go further – it was depressingly flat, like a bottle of sparkling water that’s been left in the sun with the cap off. The flavours weren’t great, either. I’ve eaten cheesier Wotsits. I’ve slept on pillows that are fluffier. I’ve lifted stones that are lighter.

The chef had turned it over, so that it was upside down, presumably to hide his/her embarassment. It would have been better not to send it, to apologise for the delay and make another.

A neighbouring table had been halfway through their main by the time my starter arrived. I’d finished my first course before they’d concluded their main.

Souffles are all about showing off the chef’s skill and delivering bags of flavour in the softest caress. This was clumsy and ill-judged.

The main, in contrast, was exceptional. Gnocchi and courgette with honey and goat’s cheese and seeds was the perfect marriage of texture and flavour. Brilliantly conceived and executed with the skill that us fans of the Lion + Pheasant have long enjoyed, it was the venue at its best.

A green puree was vegetal and intense, courgettes were nicely seared, gnocchi were light – and a darned site better than SouffleGate – while the goat’s cheese mousse was chalky and light, the honey deliciously soothing and sweet.

Strawberry and white chocolate mousse with a doughnut

A white chocolate mousse with strawberries was similarly good, if not a little over-sweet. Beautifully presented, it was as pretty as a picture.

Service was friendly, rather than skilful or accomplished, and the bill as cheap as chips – thank you Rishi Sunak.

I’d like to think the failures of the front of house team were down to the venue being so busy.

They all had their heart in the right place and just need to gain a little more knowledge and experience.

The absence of credible covid safeguards, however, was less acceptable and better systems should be put in place.

The bread was stale and crumbled in the hand

The food delighted and disappointed in equal measure; there’s no excuse for sending out stale bread, ever.

The Lion + Pheasant has long been one of Shrewsbury’s best restaurants. It appears to have taken its eye off the ball, though there were no flaws that can’t be quickly corrected with more attention to detail and diligence.

Sample menu

Starters

Twice Baked Cheese Souffle, Walnut, Pickled Apple, Fourme D’ambert Salad, £8.50

Heritage Tomato Salad, Compressed Cucumber, Tomato Sorbet + Basil Oil, £8

Mains

Roast Stonebass, Pea + Baby Gem Fricassee, Smoked Pancetta + Mustard Cream Sauce, £19

Sumac Roasted Cauliflower, Butterbean Puree, Swiss Chard, Hazelnut, Salted Lemon + Green Chilli Dressing, £16

Desserts

Caramelized Apple Tarte Tatin + Tonka Bean Ice cream, £8

Chocolate Mirror Glazed Tart, Dark Chocolate Cremeux + Pistachio, £8

Contact information

The Lion + Pheasant

49-50 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, SY1 1XJ

01743 770345

www.lionandpheasant.co.uk