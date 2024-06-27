Shrewsbury Food Festival 2024: Full list of independent exhibitors expected for the return of summer event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The countdown is on for the return of Shrewsbury Food Festival, one of the most anticipated events in Shropshire's calendar.

Organisers have lined up nearly 200 food, drink, home and garden stalls, tasty street food, plus beer, wine, gin, and fizz bars for the two-day extravaganza.

It's set to return this Saturday and Sunday at The Quarry in Shrewsbury town centre.

Here's a full list of exhibitors expected to turn out for the weekend:

Alfie's Gifts - Thinking differently about Autism. Autism awareness gifts, fidget toys, mini-figures, keychains and collectibles.

Alison's Bee Class - Delivering awareness of Bees & their importance in the environment.

Ally Glass Studio - Handmade fused glass taking inspiration from the Shropshire countryside.

Amanda's Face Painting - Face painting, glitter tattoos, festival glitter and gems - bringing the festival vibes!

Arlo’s Chocolate - The finest Belgian chocolate fountain served with cups or skewers of treats.

Aroma Coffee - Aroma has BEAN freshly roasting coffee in the heart of Shrewsbury since 1981!

Asilia - A sustainable, family sea salt company with a long history of farming sea salt. They use traditional salt farming techniques, relying only on seawater and Mother Nature to produce their sea salt.

Bellota - Importer and distributor of Spanish charcuterie, cooking chorizo, olive oil and cheese.

Best of Hungary - Two Hungarian foodies living in Wales bringing healthy gourmet food and wine straight from the heartland of Hungary to your door!

Bexton Cheese - Award winning, handmade farmhouse cheeses, traditional and waxed, in various flavours.

BilTomm's Biltong - Bringing you authentic South African-style cured beef with an assortment of all of your favourite South African goodies.

Bowkay Design - Supplier of a range of colourful fashion bags.

Brockleby's Pies - Award-wining savoury, sweet and pork pies all handmade in Melton Mowbray with local ingredients.

Butternut Box - Butternut Box is the UK's first natural and healthy dog food company. Freshly prepared, delivered in perfect portions for the fussiest of pups.

Café Cannoli Ltd - Award winning cannoli made with the finest Scilian ingredients.

Cafe on the Cop - Traditional cafe based on the Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, best known for their massive cakes!

Candy Floss by Aga - Coloured and flavoured candy floss made freshly on a stick.

Canine Creations Cheshire - Treat your furry friends to the best with their premium selection of natural treats and stylish accessories. From gourmet delights to trendy harnesses, they've got everything your pup needs to strut in style!

Celtic Spirit Co - Award-winning liqueurs and spirits made on the Isle of Anglesey.

Charcuterie Hereford - Known for professional service and high-quality products, Charcuterie Hereford aum to be your only stop when it comes to food.

Charles Taylor Furniture - Traditional handcrafted garden furniture handcrafted on the edge of the Peak District.

Cheshire Cupcakes - Cupcakes, brownies, and blondies, all handmade and decorated by their small team.

Claire Waters Glass - Handmade fused glass pieces set into wood surrounds and wood bases.

Continental Fire Places - Premium outdoor living equipment, with Kamado BBQs and pizza ovens from leading brands such as Big Green Egg and Gozney. They also stock insulated, highly-durable drinkware and coolers from YETI.

Cornovii Homes - Shropshire-based housing developer dedicated to making the county a great place to live, building homes in which people can thrive and from which they can enjoy the many benefits of the local area.

Darwins of Shrewsbury - Design, manufacture and install high-quality kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and loads more.

Distinct Distillers - Producing from scratch, they use modern thinking and traditional processes to produce the highest quality British spirits with a difference.

Drink Up Coffee - Coffee, Tea, Soft Drinks and Cakes for you to enjoy!

Drinks Kitchen - Award-winning non-alcoholic aperitif.

Educating Kids Outdoors (EKO) - A charity with aims to provide enriching and educational outdoor programmes that positively impact on young people's mental health and well-being.

Emotion Studios - Family-run photography studio specialising in family, pet, and newborn portraits.

Fairy Glen Brewery Ltd - Welsh craft ales and lager.

Fat Bottom Welsh Cakes - Flavoured Welsh cakes including lemon, chocolate orange, salted caramel, lavender & honey as well as traditional flavours.

Finest Fudge - The coolest fudge in the UK!

FJ Jewellery - Handmade and carefully sourced jewellery, handmade snoods and scarves.

Flapjackery - Uniquely British artisan handmade luxury flapjacks. By adding the best, most scrumptious ingredients to the humble oat, they've taken rustic flapjacks to the next level.

Flavour Art Coffee - Arabica green bean coffee roasted in small batches, guaranteed to be the freshest coffee on the market.

Flint and Flame - Knives and cookware made from the highest quality German carbon steel combining exceptional quality, performance and value.

Flower & White - Innovators of light and indulgent meringue products. No additives, no e-numbers, just all-around deliciousness!

Ford Hall Pizza - Delicious pizza made the right way, wood-fired.

Fordhall BBQ - It ain't summer without a BBQ.

Fordhall Coffee - Coffee to go.

Freshly Squeezed Fruits - Freshly squeezed health and wellbeing juices.

Gazelle Crafts - Making your garden wildlife-friendly. They hand-make most of their products, from Pewter bird feeders to insect homes.

Gilly's - Oil-free balsamic-based dressing and marinades and exquisite miniature gift sets.

Gindifferent - Fully stocked gin, fizz and rum bar.

Glitter Shrine - Your one-stop-shop to a festival wonderland!

Greek Souvlaki - Traditional and authentic Greek and Cyprus BBQ souvlaki. Skewers of meat marinated in traditional Gyros marinade and cooked over charcoal served in a traditional pitta bread with salad.

Gwatkin Cider Co Ltd - A Herefordshire award-winning maker of real cider and perry.

Halloumination - Go weak at the knees for squeaky cheese. Halloumi street food by Halloumination.

Happy Mouse - Tofu-based vegan cheese alternative, proving the dairy-free cheese can be full of flavour, satisfying, affordable, and look the part on a cheeseboard.

Hedgerow Honey - A family-run, local honey-producing business selling honey, beeswax candles, beeswax cosmetics and further hive and honey products.

Hindleys Bakery - Family-run traditional bakery producing Artisan breads, traditional pastries and fancies, tray bakes and novelty shortbread biscuits.

Hobsons Brewery - Crafting great British beers for the past 30 years at Cleobury Mortimer, they're proud of their local roots and green ideas, crafting the perfect pint the sustainable way.

Hog Lumps - Step into pork scratching heaven with 9 insanely delicious flavours

Hush Hush Chefs - An artisan Greek Bakery selling cold filo pastry, pies, quiches, rolls and salads.

I Love Piri Piri - Modern, healthy Portuguese street food suitable for everyone

Inky Jinks - Pen and illustrations of all your foodie favourites, including gins, cheese and cupboard staples.

Ironbridge Fudge - Over 25 flavours of handmade fudge from the heart of Ironbridge.

J&S Artisans - Baked goods, serving original recipes, always freshly made since 2016.

Jane Elizabeth Confectionery - Handmade fudge in over 30 different flavours.

Jethro's Marinades & Sauces - Unique family recipe non-chilli, mild, and hot chilli sauces, plus chutneys and marinades.

Jinger Drinks - Organic and vegan ginger and turmeric concentrated drinks in different flavours to boost immunity and reduce inflammation.

Joules Brewery - The Green Monkey Bus dispensing Shrewsbury's favourite lager.

K & C Yarwood - Yarwood’s serve delicious diary ice cream from a vintage van.

Kerryvale Vineyard - A variety of award winning still and sparkling wine made at family run vineyard on the English/Welsh border.

Kimchi with Everything - Fermented unpasteurised kimchi, piccalilli, and kimchi sauces, Korean BBQ sauces, other pickles and spices.

Kin Toffee Vodka - Produced in the Lake District, a rich blend of caramel, vanilla, toffee and vodka. Great in a cocktail, or as an ingredient in many puddings!

Lalita Indian Street Food - Award-winning, homemade Indian street food with a twist.

Lime Locket Designs - Handmade sterling silver jewellery with a focus on the natural world. The style is youthful, delicate, simple and cute.

Lingen Davies - The main cancer charity dedicated to supporting the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales as the deal with the impact of cancer on their lives.

Little Green Pantry - Telford's largest zero-waste refill shop, selling dried foods and household cleaning products as refills along with eco-friendly toiletries & kitchen accessories.

Little Sutton Biltong - Award-winning spices, seasonings and biltong.

Love Cheesecakes - A must for any dessert lover... traditional, classic and modern flavours available.

Love Plants @ Salop Leisure - Local garden centre based at Salop Leisure which has a huge selection of high quality plants, expert advisors and local delivery available.

Lucela's Chocolate Rum - Luxurious chocolate hand-blended with their botanical rum. Deliciously rich and smooth served on its own, over ice, or in a unique cocktail.

Luke Crump - Local artist and designer.

LumberjAxe Food Co. - Premium producer of seasonings and sauces, tailored towards the BBQ industry.

March Hare Bakery - Small batch bakery specialising in gourmet macarons, artisan chocolates, and macaron ice cream.

Marmite - Marmite collection with over 130 different items.

Mighty Soft Shell Crab - Soft shell crab/king prawns on a soft tortilla with homemade sweet chilli sauce, full-fat creme fraiche and seasonal leaves.

Monkhide - A delicious range of wines, liqueurs, cocktails and mead. Produced using fresh ingredients at the family winery. The drinks are free from artificial flavouring, colourings or aromas.

Mukaase - Delicious Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

Nexus Fostering - Independent fostering agency training foster carers to support vulnerable children across Shropshire, Shrewsbury, Staffordshire, and Wolverhampton.

Notty Bites - Bringing authentic Indian creations from the streets of Mumbai combined with local ingredients and combinations. Flavours that will explode in our mouth, blow your mind and put a smile on your face!

Old Monty Cider - Traditional ciders and perry using fruit from their orchards in Montgomery. No added water, sulphites or flavourings.

Olitory - Made in Britain, rooted in Poland. Foods made for you to experience the world from your kitchen table.

Olive Corner - Mediterranean foods including baklava, Turkish delight, olives and nuts.

Pamper Yourself Now - Ladies' Italian fashion for the stylish over 50s. Clothing that will help you feel confident every day.

Park Hall Countryside Experience - National Award-Winning farm visitor attraction, Park Hall will be bringing their sheep & pigs!

Parker's Pantry - Handmade cheese from the iconic Pikehall Farm using milk from the Derbyshire Dales.

Pattingham Vineyard - Family-run 12-acre Staffordshire vineyard producing still red, white, and rose wines as well as English sparking white and rose.

Pieces for Places - Quality furniture and homeware for the design appreciative customer, with bases in Shrewsbury and Barmouth.

Portsonachan Hotel & Lodges - Dog friendly, Scottish highland getaways.

Powells Pies - Traditional hand raised pork pies made from a family recipe which has been handed down through four generations.

Pretty Unusual Gifts - Carvings, dream catchers, craft goods and quirky items.

Pure Pet Food - Healthy tailored air-dried dog products all made for man's best friend.

Purple Pixie - Handmade sterling silver and gemstone jewellery.

Ralphs Cider - Traditional farmhouse cider and perry. They grow it, make it, and sell it all by themselves!

Red Rooster Events - Pimms & Prosecco served with fresh fruit in the sunshine!

Risdon & Risdon - British luxury brand designing for the modern creative, known for their unique style and traditional craftmanship. By sourcing the very best fabrics, leather, cork and metalware they ensure that their goods are built to last.

Riverford Organic Farmers - Looking after their soil, and choosing varieties based on flavour, they're mad about organic veg!

Romanian Foods - Fruit smoothies and fruit salads.

RSPB - Working in the UK and around the world, RSPB carry out conservation work, protecting habitats, saving species and helping to end the nature and climate emergency.

SA Sauces - Unique flavour concentrates to make luxury pour-over sauces for meat, fish and pasta.

Sawley Kitchen - Award-winning family-run bakery who specialise in hand-crafted shortbread.

Senor Tigre - Mexican street food vendors selling tacos, burritos, nachos and a few other culinary surprises!

Severn Trent - Wonderful Water Tour is an innovative educational roadshow created to inspire and educate children across our region all about the wonderful world of water.

Severn Valley Roasts - Specialising in pig roasts and BBQ meats. They pride themselves in quality and friendly service with their hog roasts cooked the traditional way and carved in front of the customer in full view.

Shropshire Ice Cream - Quality ice cream and sorbet, natural ingredients, premium taste.

Simply Ribbons - Ribbon wholesaler and retailer. Selling printed ribbon for corporate or individual customers. They regularly hold ribbon workshops for ribbon wreaths and garland kits.

Sizzlers Prime Meats - Artisan producers of British game, rare breeds and exotic meats.

Skinny Slabs - Healthy, homemade brownies & blondies all under 150kcal per slab with a large gluten-free range plus a vegan-friendly selection too.

Somtam Street - Thai and Pan Asian street food.

Staffordshire Savoury Scotch Eggs - Over 20 flavours of scotch eggs, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Stony Groves - Luxury, gourmet products from around the world, including their flagship spice, Kampot Pepper, and Himalayan Rock Salt.

Su Casa - Specialists in Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine servicing paellas and tapas dishes.

Sustaining Shropshire - Free support to entrepreneurs and SME in Agri-Tech, Agri-Food/Drink and supply chain in Shropshire.

Tallis Amos Group - Tallis Amos Group is the main John Deere Machinery Dealer for West Midlands, South Wales & Costwolds, bringing their tractors and farm machinery!

Tan Rosie - Mother and daughter team, creating award-winning Caribbean food products inspired by their family heritage of Carriacou Grenada.

Tango Ice Blast - A variety of flavours with an option to add vodka or gin to the mix.

The Cheese Wedge Company - A unique slection of handmade artisan cheeses.

The Creative Station Ltd - Bespoke handmade products using oil drums including Retro Gaming Stations, Pizza Oven Stations and the Ultimate Beer Pump Station.

The English Drinks Company - Based in Upton Magna, the English Drinks Company offers a range of exceptional gins, including Cucumber Gin and Cucumber Vodka.

The Fabulous Food Guys - Cooking some of the best Churros in the country served with real melted Belgian chocolate or a vegan sauce of your choice.

The Gift of Oil - Delicious single estate extra virgin olive oils from Sicily together with stunning, genuinely matured balsamic vinegars of Modena.

The Gourmet Brownie Company - Baking people happy! Handmade, epic brownies, cakes, and bakes including a wonderful range of gluten and dairy-free options.

The Great British Cheese Company - Award-winning British cheeses and chutneys. Three of the cheeses have won the gold award at The International Cheese Awards; the biggest cheese show in the world!

The Great Garlic Grater - Handmade and hand-painted ceramic grater plate for grating garlic, ginger and other cooking ingredients. Demonstrations of plate on the stand.

The Grub Shed - British potatoes, cooked in 100% rapeseed oil, dusted with a homemade seasoning and loaded with mouth-watering toppings.

The Host's Pantry - Luxury recipe boxes and premium produce straight to your door!

The Ludlow Pickle Company - Pickles and dressings to enhance everyday dishes and excite your tastebuds, from hand-harvested salts off the coast or Loire.

The Pastry Box - Family-run, artisan bakery specialising in all things pastry using the best, local, Shropshire produce.

The Retro Showroom - Collection of retro cast iron & tin signs, along with illuminated reproduction fuel pumps. Perfect for your mancave, garage, or shed!

The Rusty BBQ - Great taste award-winning bbq rubs, seasonings, and sauces.

The Shropshire Macaron Co - Handmade gluten free macarons in a range of seasonal and classic flavours.

The Special Cider Company - A variety of different ciders, originating from The Cider House, near Bridgnorth. Cider to consume on site, and gift boxes and packs to take home.

The Sunrise Patisserie - Portuguese tarts imported from Lisbon with love.

The Woodland Trust - The largest woodland conservation charity and leading voice in bringing the UK's trees and woodlands to the attention of Government, Landowners and the public and contributing to woodland protection, restoration and creation in the UK.

Thermomix - Elevate your kitchen game with this all-in-one marvel, seamlessly blending, chopping, cooking, and more at the touch of a button.

Three Tuns Brewery - Three Tuns Brewery is the UK's oldest licensed brewery first licensed in 1642. The home of real ales, made the traditional way and crafted using the finest ingredients to give each one its own uique Three Tuns Brewery flavour.

Timberjacks - Have you ever thrown an axe? Well, now you can!

Tiny Swimming - An award-winning and leading provider of swimming lessons for babies from 3 months, up to pre-school children aged 4+. Tiny Swimming will be hosting games, crafting sessions and goody bags for families!

Tired Mum Coffee - Two tired mums who have developed a deep love for coffee and meaningful support to mums. Recently they launched a range of delicious signature coffee blends with Fairtrade certification and a mountain water-washed decaf option.

Vinity Wines - Wines from small producers across Europe.

Welshhomestead Smokery - Award-wining smokehouse set on the edges of the Welsh Cambrian mountains. Using the ancient magic of cold smoking combined with latest technology they create unusual flavour combinations infused with the simple taste and smell of woodsmoke.

What a Pickle! - Award-winning local deli delights! Taste their wonderful range of chutneys, egg-free mayos, sauces for meats, and decadent cheesy nibbles.

Wigmores Bakery - Traditional artisan bread, cakes and savories offering a wide selection of veggie and vegan options.

Wild August Studio - Handmade, unique polymer clay earrings and hand-stamped jewellery.

Wild Street Kitchen - Wild Street Kitchen use wild produce in a fun and exciting way like nothing you’ve seen before!

Williams Handbaked - Known for their luxury biscuits, giant Eccles cakes, gooey flapjack, and scrumptious traybakes. They bake and pack all of their products in their bakery in Lancashire.

Winsbury Dairy - Farm fresh milkshake vending machine trailer serving up to 12 different flavours. Make your choice via an IPAD screen and pay using a contactless card.

Wrekin Spirit Ltd - Family-run gin distillery producing gins and providing distillery tours.

Wrexham Lager - A clean, crisp refreshing lager, voted best-bottled at the Frankfurt Beer Competition.