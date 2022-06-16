Notification Settings

New hygiene ratings given out to Shropshire food businesses with one rated zero

By Sunil Midda

New hygiene ratings have been revealed for a number of restaurants, pubs and bars across Shropshire.

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a new batch of ratings to food businesses in the county, with one establishment given the lowest score possible of zero out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Raj Cuisine a restaurant on Gower Street, St Georges, Telford, was given the lowest rating possible of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary in an assessment on May 6.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

Despite the one Telford restaurant rated zero, the latest batch of ratings were mostly positive, with 12 establishments given the top rating of five out of five, one takeaway was given a four out of five, and one restaurant was given a three out of five.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

  • Raj Cuisine, Gower Street, St Georges, Telford

The restaurant rated three out of five was:

  • Shabab Balti Restaurant, 62 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury

One takeaway was given a four out of five:

  • Wok King at 5 Sundorne Avenue, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Twelve food places were given the best rating of five out of five and they are:

  • Arla Foods Ltd, Unit Mc1, Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry

  • Earlyworld Nursery And Pre School, Holsworth Park, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury

  • The Squirrel at Foldgate Lane, Ludlow, Shropshire

  • Kingfisher Fish Bar at 11 Rock Lane, Ludlow, Shropshire

  • Rhubarb @ Drapers Hall, 10 St Marys Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • The Walrus at 5 Roushill, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • Alderford Lake at Tilstock Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire

  • Arthurs at Fordhall Farm, Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire

  • The Royal Oak at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • Wharf Tavern at Goldstone, Cheswardine, Market Drayton, Shropshire

  • The Old Three Pigeons at Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

  • Route 49 at Station Court, 44 Shrewsbury Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire









