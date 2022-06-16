New hygiene ratings given out to Shropshire food businesses with one rated zero

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a new batch of ratings to food businesses in the county, with one establishment given the lowest score possible of zero out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Raj Cuisine a restaurant on Gower Street, St Georges, Telford, was given the lowest rating possible of zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary in an assessment on May 6.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

Despite the one Telford restaurant rated zero, the latest batch of ratings were mostly positive, with 12 establishments given the top rating of five out of five, one takeaway was given a four out of five, and one restaurant was given a three out of five.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

Raj Cuisine, Gower Street, St Georges, Telford

The restaurant rated three out of five was:

Shabab Balti Restaurant, 62 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury

One takeaway was given a four out of five:

Wok King at 5 Sundorne Avenue, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Twelve food places were given the best rating of five out of five and they are: