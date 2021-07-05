TV chefs resume rivalries at restaurant competition

Whitchurch chef Stuart Collins and LIchfield rival Liam Dillon on the BBC's Great British Menu Liam Dillon of The Boat at Lichfield Liam Dillon, left and Stuart Collins, right, on the BBC's Great British Menu Stuart Collins of Docket No.33 at LIchfield

Liam Dillon, from Lichfield, and Stuart Collins, from Whitchurch, recently battled it out on the BBC series Great British Menu.

Stuart won the Midlands heat and went on to show off his skills in the UK final.

The pair will now go head-to-head once more in a competition at Liam's restaurant, The Boat Inn at Lichfield, on Wednesday.

Liam will cook three dishes while Stuart, chef patron of Docket No. 33 in Whitchurch, will do another three. Customers will then be invited to give marks.

Liam said, “It’s a great honour to again be working with and competing against my good friend Stuart.

"It’s the first Liam Vs event since before the pandemic and we hope to have as much fun now as we did then. One thing is for sure, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy excellent food and some great conversations about food, cooking and running restaurants.”