Much Wenlock cafe named Shropshire's most dog-friendly venue

Tea Junction & More owner Jake Holdsworth with Frankie the dog

Husband and wife duo Jake and Emma Holdsworth said they were so pleased Tea Junction & More had been recognised, plans to create their own dog biscuits are now in the works.

According to Canine Cottages, the venue in Much Wenlock was named the most dog-friendly in the county based on the percentage of TripAdvisor reviews from pet-owning customers.

More than 20 per cent of visitors raved about its dog-friendliness, and Jake said his staff played a major part.

"All the staff make a real effort to go and see all the dogs that come in," he said.

"I think I'd get shouted at if I didn't let them go and say hello and give them a cuddle.

"All the dogs are offered treats if their owner allows it so we're fully stocked with gravy biscuit bones and all sorts.

"Now we've been made aware, we're looking at doing our own dog treats and have got a few different recipes in mind."

Jake, 34, from Telford, and Emma, 32, originally from Finland, also run Willows Cafe in Ditton Priors.

Having taken over Tea Junction & More, Barrow Street, on May 12, the pair said a real focus has been put on local produce.

"We've changed the menu a bit to get more local and independent suppliers involved," said Jake.

"We want to keep the pound local as that helps everyone involved; it can be harder to source but the produce is so much better."

Throughout the pandemic, Jake and Emma did takeaways and deliveries from Willows Cafe.

Jake said: "We wanted to be kept in the conversation and supply the local villages throughout lockdown, but also support our suppliers – there's no point in us surviving but all of our suppliers dying off."

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at Canine Cottages, added: “With so many more people planning to eat out now that it is safe to do so, it’s fantastic to see the sheer number and diversity of places that welcome dogs across the county; hopefully this can only continue to grow."