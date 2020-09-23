Students chuffed with chutney for British Food Fortnight

Students at the college, in Gobowen, have been busy helping to produce a new range of Made@Derwen chutneys inspired by autumnal crops.

Using Derwen’s own harvest of plums, pears and apples, the college is selling new flavours such as Pear and Walnut chutney, Cinnamon Scented Plum Jam and deluxe mincement.

The range will be added to current Made@Derwen favourites which include the college’s Great Taste Award-winning Raspberry Jam and Spiced Apple Chutney.

Hospitality and Housekeeping students at the college for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities have supported Derwen Food Centre cook Tracey Southern in peeling, chopping, boiling and stirring ingredients.

“We were keen to use the abundance of fruit we have growing in our orchard which included pears, plums and apples. I came up with some seasonal recipes which are perfect for autumn, and will make lovely Christmas presents.”

Jams and chutneys are sold in the college’s Garden Centre Shop alongside home-made cakes and bread. The shop also stocks cards and gifts, as well as seasonal plants to brighten up an autumn garden.

Derwen’s Garden Café serves up a traditional British menu seven days a week including English breakfasts, scones with butter and jam, home-made cakes and light lunches.

Derwen College offers students the opportunity to learn new skills in real work environments and to learn life skills which will enable them to live as independently as possible. Students learn skills in Hospitality & Housekeeping, Horticulture, Retail, Performing Arts or Work Skills.

For more information regarding Derwen College’s Garden Centre and Shop go to www.visitderwen.co.uk.

To find out more about learning at the college go to www.derwen.ac.uk.