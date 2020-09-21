Roaring 20s gin festival coming to Shrewsbury

The Buttermarket in Howard Street, Shrewsbury, is hosting a gin, bourbon and cocktail event on Friday, September 25.

A spokesman said: "1920’s glamour awaits as we sweep you back 100 years to an era where mobsters mingled with movie stars, the liquor was wet and the good times roared.

"Follow in the footsteps of Al Capone and Bugsy Malone as prohibition fever sweeps the country, and savour the very finest gigglewater including world Gins, Bourbons, American IPA’s and more, and when ordering at the bar be sure to keep your voice low and ‘Speak easy’.

"This really is the cats pyjama’s so grab your tickets which will include your password – you’ll need this to get through the door, where you’ll be greeted with a free Tom Collins cocktail. So come on snorky... will you be joining us?"

Tickets cost from £13.50 and the event runs from 7pm to 11pm. To buy tickets visit ticketsource.co.uk/booking/category/VOFknqbtueLy