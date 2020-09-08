'We are so excited': Hundred House Hotel wins national award

The Hundred House Hotel, based on Bridgnorth Road in Norton, won Best Community Pub in the annual Sawday's Pub Awards, which have been run in partnership with The Telegraph to find the nation’s best-loved pubs.

Judges commended the pub and highlighted the work it had done for the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Stuart Phillips, managing partner of The Hundred House, said: “We are so excited to have been chosen for the community award.

"During lockdown we felt the need to use the pub's resources in any way we could to help others; selling thousands of tulips and daffodils during spring and teaming up with Fairshare to fire up the stoves again, with chefs very eager to shake the pans and cook food for those less fortunate than ourselves.

"We reopened on July 4 with manicured gardens, a brand new elegant marquee to help spread our tables out and it has been fantastic to see more than 1,000 guests a week rediscover the fun of eating out in special surroundings.”

The awards entry for The Hundred House, written by Sawday, said: "The Phillips family has kept this beautiful pub serving its community for 25 years and when Covid-19 hit they went into overdrive, selling over 2,000 flowers from their garden to raise money for the NHS, making over 4,000 dishes for the Food Share Project and supporting businesses and their own team with everything from promotion to food parcels.

"They’re now open again, with specially designed outdoor menus and a big marquee for socially distanced dining."