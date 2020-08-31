Eat Out to Help Out ends but some Shropshire restaurants start own offers

Under the initiative diners have been able to claim 50 per cent off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks eaten-in at participating businesses.

Some 84,000 restaurants, cafes and bars signed up to the government's scheme, which applied all day Monday to Wednesday from August 3 until today. The discount was capped at a maximum of £10 per head.

Many Salopians looking to take advantage in the last week found themselves in great difficulty as diners snapped up tables well in advance for a weeknight treat.

Many restaurants have been fully booked, and some have enjoyed such success that they are continuing the scheme in some form at their own cost.

One of those businesses is The Alb in Shrewsbury, which will run the scheme on Wednesdays during September.

Manager James Hitchin said: “It’s been a brilliant scheme. We’ve been absolutely packed out. I think it’s helped with it being this time of year with the weather and it being the school holidays.

“People have been bringing their kids out with them and it’s been really nice. If you think about it, feeding three kids is expensive. So if you can go out and get a meal much cheaper than usual, you’re going to do it.

“It’s been amazing. For us, it’s been like Christmas, we’d never normally be this busy on a week night. We’ve been doing 150 covers a night, which might not sound a lot, but for a little restaurant like us, it’s huge.”

He added: “This year has been an incredibly difficult time for the hospitality industry in Shrewsbury, with not only Covid-19 but also the flooding at the start of the year. The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been a shining light at the end of this dark tunnel. Not only has it helped support us through this time but it has also given people a chance to try our new food offering and rewarded regular customers who have supported us over the years.

“We have turned away so many bookings and tables that we have decided to carry on the scheme, in a limited capacity, in September. Our customers will be able to enjoy 50 per cent off food on Wednesdays for the month of September – this is obviously at our cost this time around but we feel it is a good way to thank everyone for their on-going support.”

The scheme was dubbed ‘Rishi’s Dishes’ after chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to ring-fence hundreds of millions of pounds to bankroll the scheme and help the hospitality sector.

The most up-to-date Treasury figures showed that 64 million meals had been claimed up to August 23, an average of almost one per person in the UK.

National chains continue discount deals

A number of national chains have also taken it into their own hands to continue the Eat Out to Help Out discount the Government has financed through August.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is launching a scheme that will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until November 11.

The cheaper prices will start on Tuesday.

Pizza Hut, Bill’s and Pizza Pilgrims are among restaurants to say they will continue with the 50 per cent discount next month, despite the state-backed programme coming to an end today.

Bill’s has said it will keep offering the discount through September, while it will also be launching a discounted set menu starting at £10.

Popular chains Toby Carvery and Harvester have also said they will continue the offer through the first two weeks of next month after seeing strong customer numbers.

Q Hotels Group, which runs 21 sites, said it will also extend the scheme, with plans to have reductions on meals until November.

Takeaway delivery giant Deliveroo also announced that it offer customers a discount in September to encourage them to “eat in to help out”, after the subsidy scheme ends next week.

It said would offer £5 off an order of £20 or more during the first three days of each week in September.

The Federation of Small Businesses has become the latest organisation to call on Government ministers to extend the scheme into September after hailing its success in helping a hospitality sector that saw 1.4 million workers furloughed.