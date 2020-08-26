Pub 'future-proofed' against flooding

The Boat Inn in Jackfield, Ironbridge, has installed a wood panelled bar and removable wooden doors. In the event of a flood, the licensees can remove all damageable items to a safer place, leaving only the more resilient and faster drying concrete and brick open to the elements.

The pub has also had an internal and external transformation, now offering a contemporary welcoming feel. Licensees Jenny and Alan Cambridge have kept the local community updated with the refurbishment’s progress throughout the recent months through their social channels and many of the locals have been excitedly walking past the pub to check out the progress.

Jenny said: "I am so amazed at the transformation of the pub, thinking back to what it used to look like and comparing it to now. We were determined to maintain the Boat Inn’s history which we and the local community are really proud of and the new design shows this off even more with every wall telling an important story. We have kept the traditional features, whilst ensuring we are more resilient to flooding, which is so important to our trade and the local residents. I would like to thank all my community who have been so supportive throughout the recent months, as well as Admiral Taverns for making this opportunity possible. Please ensure you book with us ahead of a visit to avoid any disappointment, as we are expected to be very busy!"

The pub will reopen on August 28 and is fully booked. Customers are advised to book in advance by calling 01952 885777.