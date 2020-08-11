Gin bar and bistro plans for derelict workshop

New plans have been submitted to change the use of The Old Stables on Smithfield Road in Builth Wells from a shop into a restaurant or cafe.

The applicant says the development will bring “something new” to the local area.

The former joiners shop and junkyard has been vacant for at least five years and the plans include a lounge seating area and bar on the ground floor and another seating area and kitchen upstairs on the first floor.

Plans also include an outdoor seating area in the courtyard.

Four full-time jobs could be created if planning consent is given the go-ahead by Powys County Council which include two members of bar staff, a cook and a cleaner.

A planning application made by applicant David Owens, from Builth Wells said: “The existing property was a former joinery workshop, however, it is now derelict.

“We are applying to change it into a small gin bar and bistro, offering a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere to the over 25s and bring ‘something new’ to the area.

“We hope to entertain our customers with background music and with occasional live performances from acoustic artists.”

If the planning application is given the green light, the bar and bistro will be open from 11.30am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday, as well as bank holidays.

The name of the proposed new bar and bistro is not yet known. Powys County Council’s Highway Authority backed the proposal.

A spokesman said: “Given that the previous business use would have generated levels of commercial traffic and that the parking requirements stipulated within CSS Wales Parking Standards covering the existing business use, require greater levels of off-street parking than the current proposal, it is considered that the proposed change of use would not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding highway network.

“In light of the above, the HA does not object to the proposal.”

A decision on the application is expected in mid-September.