New Starbucks creates 10 jobs in Shrewsbury

The store on Thieves Lane will open at 10am tomorrow and be the first of its kind in the UK.

To celebrate the opening the store is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor, councillor Phil Gillam, and customers are invited to enjoy food and drink samples.

The store will support The Harry Johnson Trust as its charity partner. The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital.

Rob Todorov, Starbucks brand manager at EG Group, said: “We are excited to open our new Starbucks store in Shrewsbury and very much look forward to welcoming local residents to our store.

"The store team is proud to support local charity The Harry Johnson Trust.”

The new store will be open from 6am until 8pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.