Former Newport bank to become bar

Novella Craft and Cocktails Ltd applied to change the use of Newport’s Barclays, which closed nearly two years ago.

Telford & Wrekin council has approved the move which will provide a welcome boost for the town, creating jobs and bringing a landmark building back into use.

The company says it is not planning to make any significant changes to the exterior, and adds that the bar will create four full-time and six part-time jobs.

The plans could also see some of the original ceiling features – currently hidden due to previous building work – opened up.

Newport Town Council offered no objection when consulted.

A statement, submitted by Novella director Matthew Lorenz with the application, said the company will build a bar on the former shop floor, extend the toilets at the rear to make them more accessible for disabled customers, as well as removing an internal wall in a store room at the back.

“Little change is proposed to the external appearance with no proposed extensions or alterations to the structure,” it adds.

“Plans are to eventually remove office ceiling tiles and carry out restorations works in order to reinstate ceiling to its original features, currently hidden.”

The basement will be unchanged, and used for offices and storage.

The statement describes 136-square-metre property, on High Street, as having a “classical style” frontage, which Novella will repaint in neutral colours “in keeping with neighbouring properties”.

The operators plan to open the bar from midday until 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday, midnight on Thursday and 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Newport’s Barclays branch closed in September 2018.

A statement submitted by the bank at the time said “only 157 customers use this branch exclusively for their banking”, and the number of counter transactions had fallen in the previous two years.