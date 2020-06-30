Telford coffee shop wins award

Coffee Aroma, which is situated inside Oakengates Theatre, has been named Best Independent Coffee House in the 2020 UK Enterprise Awards hosted by SME News.

Owner Cheryl Waddington, who opened the business in June 2018, said: "I have excellent customer ratings on Facebook and Tripadvisor.

"We are extremely humbled to receive so many awards within the two years. At this hard time it definitely made us smile and encouraged us to continue."

Cheryl said she was looking forward to opening to customers again soon.

"Covid has impacted greatly as I had to close the coffee house on March 20 and I’m still closed until I’m told otherwise.

"This is such a hard time as I’ve worked so hard getting the coffee house up and running.

"I have won multiple awards what shows that my team and myself are doing something right. I just hope things will be back to normal later in the year for us.

"By the looks of it we are hoping for July to reopen. We will be monitoring how many customers we let in, have a one-way in and out system, screens will be put up on the counter, gloves will be worn and it will be contactless payments," she added.