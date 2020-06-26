Severn Valley Railway prepares to reopen Bridgnorth pub

Until this year, The Railwayman’s Arms had been continuously open since 1861.

However, in March the coronavirus pandemic forced its first ever closure as part of the government’s lockdown measures. Now the CAMRA award-winning venue is ready to reopen its doors on Saturday, July 4, at 11am.

Serving a range of locally-sourced real ales, lagers, ciders, spirits and more in a heritage setting, the pub has arranged seating inside the building and along platform one so that customers can enjoy a drink and something to eat while abiding by social distancing measures. Table service has also been introduced to avoid customers queuing.

The railway’s head of sales and marketing, Lisa Palmer, said: “We’ve put careful consideration into reopening the Railwayman’s Arms, with outdoor seating and table service and we’ve carried out a deep clean of the premises.

"We want to ensure the safety of our customers and staff, and are looking forward to welcoming back our regulars and other visitors for a pint of their favourite ale in this beautiful railway setting.”

Meanwhile, the railway itself is making plans to reopen its passenger train services in August on a pre-booked ticket basis only, with tickets due to go on sale shortly.