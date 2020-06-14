Lockdown food review: A little ‘pizza’ of sunshine at Delicious Graze

In other times, festival season would be upon us and we’d be listening to bands, enjoying kids’ entertainment or sampling produce at a festival of food and drink.

Alternatively, we might be dressed up to the nines at a country wedding, sipping fizz, laughing at speeches and enjoying a gentle breeze across a meadow.

Instead, we are watching Netflix, arguing over who gets the remote and reading the whole of Twitter. Damn.

And yet The Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen – aka Delicious Graze – is bringing a little sunshine into the homes of Shropshire residents with a new home-delivery service. Unable to provide its wood-fired oven at the usual slew of events, it is instead bringing delicious pizza to the door.

Delicious Graze is one of many enterprising food businesses that is staying afloat by diversifying into the home delivery market. And while some pizza delivery firms are the gastronomic equivalent of a Robin Reliant, Delicious Graze is a V12 Ferrari.

Delicious Graze

Not that it’s easy to make the switch. Our Saturday delivery driver was confused by most aspects of his new role. He called when he imagined he was outside the door. “I’m at number 48,” he said. “Great, we live at 49.” “Where’s that?” “Erm, on the other side of the road.”

He was equally discombobulated by the social distancing requirements. First he rang the bell, then he descended the steps to the pavement. Cunningly, he forgot to place the food on the step.

So when the door was opened, back he came to hand over the food. I imagined he might also give me a hug or lick my face.

Social-distancing shenanigans aside, Delicious Graze are doing an exceptional job and should be congratulated on such.

While there are still too many food businesses literally doing nothing and waiting for ‘normal’ to arrive – guys, a word to the wise, it won’t; roll your sleeves up and find a new way to make some money through spring and summer – others are showing entrepreneurship.

When Covid-19 is eventually done, they’ll be the ones still trading while those who did nothing will be looking at their pile of debt or signing on.

Smiley faces on pizza boxes is a nice touch

As the weeks pass, however, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the bar has been raised.

While the initial weeks of lockdown were characterised by a humble appreciation that food outlets were remaining open, now customers are expecting a little more.

Standards are higher, the quality of food better. There are real bargains out there, there are restaurants offering the highest quality cook-at-home food.

Happily, Delicious Graze punches above its weight.

Notwithstanding the delivery confusion – and, hey, that happens to the Postman and Amazon guy from time to time – they are providing a great service. Pizzas are reasonably priced from £7.50 and the quality is better than most out there.

Shrewsbury’s Dough and Oil is arguably the best in the county. They charge an extra £2 for a margherita, though they’re considerably larger so that maths is well-balanced.

Pizza Ten, in Ludlow, is also an exceptional restaurant that’s been providing top quality click-and-collect food during lockdown.

And while Delicious Graze doesn’t quite match those two heavy hitters, it’s not far behind in the bronze medal position.

a goat's cheese and balsamic vinegar pizza hit the spot

I ordered a chorizo deluxe, a fabulously sweet and hot variety featuring a brilliant base that had been lovingly scorched in a wood-fired oven. Fresh tomato sauce was topped with fior di latte mozzarella, small pieces of chorizo and wonderfully hot chilli jam that provided delicious heat.

Chilli oil added further punch though a pile of rocket leaves had wilted by the time it arrived and would have been better off staying in the fridge.

There’s no point trying to impress with a fancy garnish if it doesn’t travel well; they should save their money – the pizzas are great value without the ‘cooked’ salad.

My partner’s goat’s cheese and red onion chutney pizza was just as delicious. The base was magnificent; light and fluffy at the edge, almost like a naan bread, but thin and crisp beneath toppings of tomato sauce, mozzarella and generous pieces of goat’s cheese. Red onion chutney provided sweet while a drizzle of balsamic glaze provided a hint of acidity that cut through the layers of cheese. Wonderful.

Our expectations had been met – and then some.

Covid-19 is expected to shrink the economy by up to 15 per cent as businesses close and unemployment soars. In the hospitality sector, the number of job losses and closures is expected to be even higher.

Those that survive will need to rethink and reconfigure their premises as they adjust to the new social-distancing norms.

chorizo deluxe was fabulous

Those still hoping for a return to ‘normal’ are in for a long wait. A clear shake-down is taking place between those who will survive and those who will go under.

The survivors are making themselves known by providing high quality food, delivered to the doortstep.

For some, like Delicious Graze, that’s a takeaway delivery, for others, it’s a hamper, for a small number, it’s a pre-prepared, cook-at-home supper.

Standards are rising and businesses are very quickly overcoming the logistical challenges of stepping away from restaurants, festivals or the events business to provided home delivery.

It really isn’t that difficult. Others reflect that they’re down on their luck, while doing little to improve it. A job in a different sector awaits.

It will be interesting to see whether the new operations that are springing up will continue beyond the immediate future. Diners would no doubt wish them to.

For we’re moving into a new and unexpected era where people can enjoy restaurant-standard food from the comfort of their own home.

delicious graze provide home delivery

There might not be the same thrill as dressing up to go to supper, but eating in will be the new normal for some months to come.

And in the case of Delicious Graze, they’re making every effort. Small touches – like a hand-drawn smiley face on the delivery box – show that they’re engaged and doing the best they can. It’s a good service.

In this new era, the winners and losers are starting to make themselves clear. Delicious Graze is among those headed for the podium.

Sample menu

Margarita, fresh tomato sauce, parmesan shavings, fior de latte mozarella, finished with olive oil and fresh basil £7.50

Special gralic bread, pizza base with olive oil, garlic shavings, fresh parmesan, topped with fior di latte. £7.50

Pepperoni, fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte mozarella, pepperoni, topped with fresh basil. £8

Veg Feast (vegan available), fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte mozarella, pepperoni, topped with fresh basil. £8

Chorizo deluxe, fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, chorizo pieces, chilli jam, sweet and spicy red peppers, finished with rocket and chilli oil. £9

Goats cheese and red onion chutney, fresh tomato sauce, fior de latte mozzarella, goats cheese pieces, red onion chutney topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Family Bundle, any four pizzes. £29

Note: there is a minimum order of two pizzas per address

Contact information

THE WOOD FIRED PIZZA KITCHEN

Order online

Deliveries on Saturdays: pick a one-hour slot between 3pm and 8pm

www.deliciousgraze.co.uk