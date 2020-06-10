Take-out high teas at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate

They will be remaining closed for the foreseeable future and the estate is still deciding what to do about outstanding vouchers for high teas, breakfasts, cream teas, tours and wine/gin tastings that were due to be redeemed this summer.

It requires at least 48 hours notice for the take-out high teas which can be pre-ordered by calling 01384 221122.

The estate has been trading through the lockdown, initially offering 20-minute isolated shopping slots in its store.

It is now operating a 'one way' system where customers enter from the deli. They get the first 10 minutes in there, followed by the last 10 minutes in the shop area.

The shop has been split into four zones with only one household per zone.

For customers who still do not feel confident to go out and shop the estate offers a drive-through service.

The fishing lakes on the estate have also reopened with no need to book in advance.