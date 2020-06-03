Raise a virtual toast for Beer Day Britain

Every year on June 15 the nation comes together to recognise the great variety of beers produced in this country but, with pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues currently closed due to the coronavirus crisis, this years’ Beer Day Britain will be marked online.

The West Midands region of the Campaign for Real Ale has encouraged pub owners and breweries already organising online activities and currently preparing for the end of lockdown to look at putting on special virtual events on the day

Beer fans across the country are being invited to join in with a glass of their favourite beer and support local breweries and pubs offering online sales, takeaway and delivery of beers.

Jane Peyton, beer sommelier, writer and instigator of Beer Day Britain is expecting many breweries and pubs to host online events and join the breweries and social groups that have already confirmed pub quizzes, activities in virtual pubs, and beer tasting sessions leading up to the annual National Cheers To Beer toast at 7pm on the day.

“We cannot have the usual Beer Day Britain party in the pub this year, but we can still meet on-line to celebrate our national drink and never has it been more important to unite with a drink of beer and to say Cheers to Beer.”

The National Cheers to Beer entails raising a glass, saying ‘Cheers To Beer’ and then posting a social media message using the hashtag #CheersToBeer. The celebrations, led by the toast, have trended on Twitter for the last five years and Jane is hoping to make it six in a row.

“The public have been so supportive of their local breweries during lockdown and Beer Day Britain is a good opportunity to celebrate the love they have for their favourite beers. But it is also a chance for pubs to get involved and remind everyone of the warm welcome and unique atmosphere that awaits when they can reopen to serve that much longed-for pint.

“We’ve seen reports that online and supermarket beer sales have risen whilst we’ve been unable to visit the pub and many people have been enjoying their favourite beer at home, or maybe trying some new ones including the growing range of low and no alcohol beers.

“Beer Day Britain gives us the chance to join together over our shared love of a beer, recognise the hard work that brewers put in around the country and look forward to that time when we can be together again and meet for a catch up in our local pub. Anyone who wants to support their local brewery by ordering beer to celebrate Beer Day Britain at home can visit www.brew2you.co.uk or download the app on iOs or Android to find brewers near them offering a collection or delivery service.”

*June 15 was chosen as the date for Beer day Britain as the Magna Carta was sealed on that day in 1215 and ale is mentioned in clause 35 of the great charter.