Every McDonald's drive-thru in Shropshire to be back open next week

Every McDonald's in Shropshire and Mid Wales will be back open next week, the fast food giant has announced.

McDonald’s is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK and Ireland to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by next Thursday, June 4.

That includes all of its branches across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

There are two two branches in Shrewsbury, four in Telford, one in Whitchurch and one next to the A5 in Chirk.

Last week, the fast food chain reopened 33 drive-thru sites but the company said it decided to close some lanes where demand “impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers” due to long queues.

The company said every drive-thru in the UK and Ireland will be reopened between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

It said it will reveal the locations of reopening restaurants on the morning they open their doors to help manage demand and it is working with local authorities and the police over openings.

The next phase of its reopening programme will see 1,019 sites able to serve customers by the end of next week.

We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 27, 2020

There were huge queues at branches across Shropshire when McDonald's announced it was closing due to coronavirus in March.

KFC reopened two branches in Shrewsbury and Telford earlier this month and Burger King followed suit opening this week.

Rivals including Subway, Pret A Manger, Nando’s and Wagamama have also recently laid out plans to rapidly open more sites as restaurant chains get to grips with the current lockdown restrictions.

McDonald’s said staff will use face coverings and gloves, while Perspex screens and social distancing measures have also been introduced.

The chain said it will continue to offer a limited menu over reduced hours and will cap spending at £25.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.”