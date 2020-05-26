Telford and Shrewsbury Burger King drive-thrus back open

The fast food chain announced a raft of branches were partially reopening today, including its outlets at Rampart Way in Telford and at Battlefield Services in Shrewsbury.

They are both currently only open for drive-thru orders but are expected to start delivering from Monday.

Burger King announced 40 stores were reopening today, including the Telford and Shrewsbury branches, Cheshire Oaks and Deeside Services.

It said they were all back open for drive-thru and delivery via Deliveroo and Just Eat, however the Shropshire branches are not yet taking delivery orders.

Further Shropshire reopenings have not yet been announced.

It is part of Burger King’s phased reopening plan that includes 40 restaurants opening back up each week from today onwards, with 350 restaurants planned to be back in operation by the end of June.

Measures to ensure safety for customers and staff include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff being trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically.

Burger King favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will be available to order.

Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

KFC restaurants in the Shropshire have also reopened for delivery and collection, including in Shrewsbury and Telford, while McDonalds has opened some select branches but so far only in the south east.

Restaurant chain Nando's today announced that it would be opening 94 restaurants for delivery and collection, but no Shropshire branches are on the list with the closest at Birmingham New Street.

Full list of Burger King restaurants reopening from today:

Bangor Services

Barnstaple Braunton Rd

Bletchley Saxon St

Brampton Hut Services

Broadstairs Westwood Gateway RP

Bromley High St

Builth Wells Services

Chatham High St

Cheshire Oaks RP

Chesterfield Services

Deeside Services

Ely Services

Grimsby Lower Spring St

Harlesden Manor Park Rd

Hull Beacon Way

Illminster Services

Kings Cross

Letchworth Cotton Brown Park

Macclesfield Lyme Green RP

Newport Commercial St

Preston Bamber Bridge

Rivington North Services

Ross on Wye

Runcorn Palacefields

Shrewsbury Battlefield Services

St Helens RP

St. Neots Great N Rd

Stockton Chandlers Wharf RP

Telford Rampart Way

Uttoxeter Services

Warminster Services

York Clifton Moor RP