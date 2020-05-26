Advertising
Telford and Shrewsbury Burger King drive-thrus back open
Burger King has reopened branches in Shrewsbury and Telford for drive-thru orders.
The fast food chain announced a raft of branches were partially reopening today, including its outlets at Rampart Way in Telford and at Battlefield Services in Shrewsbury.
They are both currently only open for drive-thru orders but are expected to start delivering from Monday.
Burger King announced 40 stores were reopening today, including the Telford and Shrewsbury branches, Cheshire Oaks and Deeside Services.
It said they were all back open for drive-thru and delivery via Deliveroo and Just Eat, however the Shropshire branches are not yet taking delivery orders.
Further Shropshire reopenings have not yet been announced.
It is part of Burger King’s phased reopening plan that includes 40 restaurants opening back up each week from today onwards, with 350 restaurants planned to be back in operation by the end of June.
Measures to ensure safety for customers and staff include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff being trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically.
Burger King favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will be available to order.
Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”
KFC restaurants in the Shropshire have also reopened for delivery and collection, including in Shrewsbury and Telford, while McDonalds has opened some select branches but so far only in the south east.
Restaurant chain Nando's today announced that it would be opening 94 restaurants for delivery and collection, but no Shropshire branches are on the list with the closest at Birmingham New Street.
Full list of Burger King restaurants reopening from today:
Bangor Services
Barnstaple Braunton Rd
Bletchley Saxon St
Brampton Hut Services
Broadstairs Westwood Gateway RP
Bromley High St
Builth Wells Services
Chatham High St
Cheshire Oaks RP
Chesterfield Services
Deeside Services
Ely Services
Grimsby Lower Spring St
Harlesden Manor Park Rd
Hull Beacon Way
Illminster Services
Kings Cross
Letchworth Cotton Brown Park
Macclesfield Lyme Green RP
Newport Commercial St
Preston Bamber Bridge
Rivington North Services
Ross on Wye
Runcorn Palacefields
Shrewsbury Battlefield Services
St Helens RP
St. Neots Great N Rd
Stockton Chandlers Wharf RP
Telford Rampart Way
Uttoxeter Services
Warminster Services
York Clifton Moor RP
