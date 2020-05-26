Nando’s to reopen 94 restaurants for delivery and collection - including Birmingham branch

Birmingham New Street is among those which will reopen but no branches in Shropshire are included on the list.

Staff wearing PPE will prepare peri-peri chicken for customers at 54 more of its restaurants from Tuesday May 26.

It said it will expand this to a further 40 restaurants from Wednesday, with customers able to order food for collection or delivery on its website.

It is the latest in a long line of other restaurant chains, including Wagamama and KFC, which have recently returned to serving hungry customers.

Nando’s said it will reopen 40 more restaurants on Wednesday (Nando’s/PA)

In March, the Government told restaurants to shut their doors as part of the lockdown but have continued to allow restaurants to serve takeaway and collection services, in line with health and safety guidelines.

Last month, Nando’s reopened the kitchens of four restaurants in London and two in Manchester for deliveries.

It said that it will now reopen sites in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast, after “successfully” running the trial.

The chain said it will serve from a “reduced” menu to support staff, but will still serve popular items such as peri-peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips.

The company said that all click and collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep customers and staff safe.

Customers were also “encouraged not to travel to the restaurant unnecessarily unless they are picking up a collect order at their allotted time”.

Nando’s said there is PPE available to staff to wear and they have also been encouraged to wash their hands more regularly.

Tuesday May 26, the following restaurants are reopening:

For delivery:

Birmingham – New Street

Bristol – Cabot Circus

Camberwell

Canary Wharf – Cabot Place

Canary Wharf – Jubilee Place

Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry – City

Ealing – Bond Street

Edinburgh – Fountain Park

Glasgow – Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Lavender Hill

Leeds – Briggate

Leicester – Freemans

Lime Street (London)

Liverpool – ONE

Manchester – Fallowfield

Manchester – Oxford Road

Manchester – Printworks

Newcastle – The Gate

North End Road

Peckham

Reading – Gateway

Sheffield – West Street

For collection:

Aberdeen – Belmont Street

Belfast – Boucher Crescent

Birmingham – New Street

Bristol – Cabot Circus

Cambridge – Leisure

Canary Wharf – Cabot Place

Canary Wharf – Jubilee Place

Cardiff – Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry – City

Dalston

Ealing – Bond Street

Edinburgh – Fountain Park

Finsbury Park

Glasgow – Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hammersmith – King Street

Harrogate

Holloway Road

Horsham

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Leamington Spa

Leeds – Briggate

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool – ONE

Maidstone

Manchester – Fallowfield

Manchester – Oxford Road

Manchester – Printworks

Milton Keynes – Xscape

Newcastle – The Gate

North End Road

Reading – Gateway

Reading – Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield – West Street

Stoke Newington

Swiss Cottage

Twickenham

West Hampstead

Worcester