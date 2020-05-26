Coffee shop ready to reopen to public

200 Degrees Coffee's Colmore Row shop in Birmingham city centre will be open seven days a week for takeaway service only and has introduced a number of rules in line with social distancing guidelines.

This includes a limited number of customers being allowed in the shop, floor markings, only two members of staff working behind the counters with perspex screens and cashless payment.

Additionally, staff will be have their temperatures measured every morning, team hand washing every 20 minutes for 20 seconds and hand sanitiser supplied to both staff and customers.

Co-founder of 200 Degrees, Rob Darby, said he was pleased to be able to reopen the shop and spoke about the reasons for reopening.

He said: "The decision to reopen was due to the fact that it is large and, therefore, we have the space to put into place the social distancing measures.

"Its location and close proximity to two of Birmingham’s busy main train stations is also a factor and we have a solid takeaway trade at this shop."