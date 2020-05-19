Fudge-making Hannah pursues a sweet dream

Hannah Edwards, from The Oaks, near Pulverbatch, Shrewsbury, has been a keen fudge maker for a long time, though only within the last year has decided to make a career from her produce.

After encouragement from friends and family, the 37-year-old decided to launch Upper Oaks Fudge, and now has her brand stocked with retailers around the county.

Mum-of-three Hannah said she spent her childhood holidays in pursuit of the perfect fudge and later trying to perfect her own.

“I experimented a lot,” said Hannah, “and my family and friends were the willing taste testers. Last year, a friend gave me the push I needed and shoved the number of a South Shropshire graphic designer in my hand and instructed me to call.

“I spoke to Matthew Mills Graphic Design the next day and he helped me come up with my brand name, logo and packaging designs.

“Literally five weeks later I had a company launch party for Upper Oaks Fudge, with a saleable product.

“After initially launching on social media, demand had taken off so much that I was spending every spare minute making fudge, packaging and posting, finding local suppliers and raising brand awareness.

“I had to quit my job, just a few weeks later, something I hadn’t planned on doing for a further six months while I built up the company.”

Now Upper Oaks fudge is stocked at Ludlow Farm Shop, Battlefield 1403 in Shrewsbury, Entertaining Elephants in Church Stretton and Shropshire’s Own in Longden.

Hannah has developed 16 flavours including salted caramel, cappuccino, whiskey cream and seasonal options such as lemon meringue for the summer and chocolate orange for Christmas.

“I make all the fudge by hand, at home in my kitchen, and I use local cream and milk as the basis and local ingredients wherever possible," she said.

“I am learning everything I can myself to make the business a success. I spend my evenings researching how to use social media to its full potential and doing photography courses to better my product shots.”

Two weeks ago, the family suffered a huge blow when Hannah’s husband John was involved a serious farming accident and nearly lost his eye.

“John doesn’t and can’t do time off," said Hannah. "There is always too much to do on a farm and he works in all conditions and if he’s ill.

"But a cow charged at him and John was hit in the face by a metal bar which broke his nose and nearly caused him to lose his sight. He’s had several trips to hospital and an operation, and his eye was saved. But he hasn’t been able to work while he recovers and waits for his sight to return.”

This has left Hannah home-schooling her three children and looking after her husband, as well as trying to keep her independent business successfully running.

However, Upper Oaks Fudge is still operating, and Hannah is able to offer a safe, lockdown-friendly social distancing postal service.

To find out more about Hannah’s fudge, visit www.upperoaks.co.uk