Beer delivery app generates £10k sales

It was launched on may 6 just before the VE Day weekend and has seen £10,000 sales already.

Brew2You features more than 600 registered breweries, pubs, clubs and cider producers.

It allows people to search for and buy from small businesses to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

It costs vendors £2 a month to join and is backed by the British Institute of Innkeeping and the Society of Independent Brwers.