Las Iguanas delivers hot meals to front line workers in Birmingham

The initiative, which will operate out of the company’s Temple Street branch, will see meals delivered three days a week including a range of the Latin American restaurant’s popular dishes including burritos and Brazilian curries.

The restaurant has been operating a delivery and takeaway service since April with a range of strict extra procedures in place to ensure the safety of all team members involved, which includes social distancing measures between staff and delivery drivers, contact-free handover of prepared meals, and regular sanitisation.

Feed Our Frontline brings together a coalition of well-known restaurants and food providers to provide free meals for frontline NHS workers who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic. It is funded by the FeedNHS initiative launched by Damian Lewis and Matt Lucas, and currently serves more than 10,000 meals a day across the UK. In addition, Las Iguanas is currently offering all NHS, supermarket and care workers 50 per cent off call and collect orders from Temple Street.

Von Partl, general manager at Las Iguanas, said: “We are really proud to be involved in the Feed our Frontline initiative to provide fresh food for key NHS workers in Birmingham. We only have a small team working so it is all hands on deck for our fantastic chefs cooking these hot meals for our local hospitals, but we are so happy to be supporting the NHS in this way.”