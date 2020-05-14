Gin maker helping farmers plough on with virtual dates

Pinckney's Gin, based in Tenbury Wells, has hooked up with country life dating experts Muddy Matches to get singletons sampling its wares while getting to know new people.

The virtual tasting dates will involve potential couples tasting six gins in the Pinckney's collection while connecting virtually from a distance.

Lucy Reeves, co-founder of Muddy Matches said: “Virtual dates are all the rage at the moment but we wanted to put a muddy twist on things and put some much deserved spotlight on local produce and rurally-minded business whilst folk were at it.

“As a brand with deep roots in country life, it is important that Muddy Matches pledge our support to local businesses, back British food and farms in all their splendour where we can at this time.

“These muddy, but tasty, virtual dates take artisan food to a new audience and hopefully they will find something to their liking.”