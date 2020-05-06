Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

The closure of pubs six weeks ago has left many people pining after their beloved local. Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used this time to settle a highly controversial debate which has raged on for years.

Just after lockdown started the brewery launched the Pub Snack Championship on Facebook, pitting 16 of the country’s favourite pub snacks against one another in a bid to find out once and for all, what the ultimate pub snack is.

Pickled eggs, bombay mix and salted peanuts were amongst the snacks that were knocked out in the early stages. The semi finals saw pork scratchings defeat dry roast peanuts, and crisps knock bacon fries out of the competition.

The crisps versus pork scratchings final was too close to call, but today pork scratchings came out victorious with 55 per cent of the vote.

Stephen O’Neill from Wood’s said he was pleased the online championship had brought together a community of patrons missing their local pubs.

“The championship certainly captured the imaginations of our pub loving county with almost 3000 votes cast over the last month.”

He added, “At the end of the day, there are no easy games at this level. Pork scratchings always had what it took to make the distance. They took it one game at a time, taking a proper knockout approach and in the final were unplayable. They are a good old fashioned, no nonsense pub snack.”

Wood’s also selected a winner from the thousands of voters for an additional prize. Jon Gibbs will be gifted a month’s supply of beer and two tickets to Shropshire Oktoberfest.

