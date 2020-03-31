New coffee shop to open in Shrewsbury

The Colonel’s Son Coffee Roastery has completed the letting of 3 Meadow Place, accessed via Castle Gates, which is within walking distance of the town’s main Pride Hill retail area.

Providing self-contained accommodation, the premises extend to about 55 sq ft, featuring a versatile front retail area with large glazed display, rear store room and toilet facilities.

Amie Barter, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property is conveniently located fronting Meadow Place and close to all amenities in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

“Occupying the ground floor of a modern, three-story building, it was identified as being ideal for a new coffee shop by the tenant and we wish Patch Moody and The Colonel’s Son Coffee Roastery every success in their new premises.”