Advertising
New coffee shop to open in Shrewsbury
A new coffee shop is to open in a ground floor premises in Shrewsbury town centre.
The Colonel’s Son Coffee Roastery has completed the letting of 3 Meadow Place, accessed via Castle Gates, which is within walking distance of the town’s main Pride Hill retail area.
Providing self-contained accommodation, the premises extend to about 55 sq ft, featuring a versatile front retail area with large glazed display, rear store room and toilet facilities.
Amie Barter, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property is conveniently located fronting Meadow Place and close to all amenities in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
“Occupying the ground floor of a modern, three-story building, it was identified as being ideal for a new coffee shop by the tenant and we wish Patch Moody and The Colonel’s Son Coffee Roastery every success in their new premises.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.