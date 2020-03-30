Menu

Advertising

Opening of new Shropshire restaurant owned by an award-winning chef postponed

By Charlotte Bentley | Whitchurch | Dining out | Published:

The opening of a new Shropshire restaurant owned by an award-winning chef has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire. Pic: Natalie Moore

Wild Shropshire was due to open in Whitchurch on April 3 after moving from a location in Tern Hill, but the site, owned by chef James Sherwin, will now open at a later date.

The restaurant is focused on sourcing local, fresh foods and using what is growing naturally and seasonally to create a special menu.

See also:

"After finally getting permission for the new restaurant we naively thought we were on the home straight and were excitedly getting everything ready for our opening," James said.

"Then came coronavirus. That one word. The one word we hadn’t even heard of six months ago.

"We want to keep you updated in this uncertain time but we just don’t know. As you’d expect our priority is everyone’s safety and we’d never do anything to endanger that.

"Our cancellation policy is flexible and there to protect you should you want or need to postpone your booking."

Dining out Entertainment North Shropshire entertainment Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News