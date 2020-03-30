Opening of new Shropshire restaurant owned by an award-winning chef postponed

Wild Shropshire was due to open in Whitchurch on April 3 after moving from a location in Tern Hill, but the site, owned by chef James Sherwin, will now open at a later date.

The restaurant is focused on sourcing local, fresh foods and using what is growing naturally and seasonally to create a special menu.

"After finally getting permission for the new restaurant we naively thought we were on the home straight and were excitedly getting everything ready for our opening," James said.

"Then came coronavirus. That one word. The one word we hadn’t even heard of six months ago.

"We want to keep you updated in this uncertain time but we just don’t know. As you’d expect our priority is everyone’s safety and we’d never do anything to endanger that.

"Our cancellation policy is flexible and there to protect you should you want or need to postpone your booking."