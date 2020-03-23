South Shropshire pubs and restaurants support communities with takeaways and deliveries during Covid-19 crisis

The Crown Country Inn, in Munslow, is working alongside fresh food supplier Total Produce to offer a new 'community box'.

This consists of a £20 selection of goods, including fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread, dried pasta and eggs, available for collection and limited delivery.

The aim behind the scheme is to help those who are vulnerable get essential items locally.

Owner Richard Arnold said: "We have a fantastic community spirit here and everyone is working hard to help each other. Self-isolation makes it difficult for people to get things they need so hopefully this will make it easier. All we ask is that you order by 11am so they will be with us the next day.

"We will try and support those within Munslow as best we can and we will be offering a limited delivery service to those most in need. Just message us or call 01584 841205 to order. Let's keep the community spirit going!"

The restaurant is also offering fresh homemade bread to buy, as well as a cooked food takeaway menu with delivery available to the most vulnerable in Munslow.

The Blue Boar, in Ludlow, is also offering a takeaway service including meals and flagons of ale that can be enjoyed in self-isolation.

Owner Adam Tutt said: "A lot of our customers will be self-isolating and we want them to know we are still there, and want to support them. We will be offering deliveries to some of our near neighbours. Hopefully business and community spirit can continue together."

The Queens, in Ludlow, is open for business as usual, but is also offering a takeaway service where meals can be collected from the front door, and payment taken over the phone by card.

Owner Tim Vaughan said: "It's important for us to do what we can to keep our regulars happy and catered for. We have people who have been coming here for 20 years, and we want them to still be able to get good, clean food even at this difficult time.

"A delivery service may be available at certain times for those who cannot get to us, subject to minimum order. Thank you for your continued support."