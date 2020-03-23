Restaurant offers takeaway service for the first time to stay afloat

The Sweeney, based in Morda, is offering takeaway meals and delivery to anyone who needs it in the area, as well as a discounted price for NHS workers.

Owner Sean Evans said the business had to adapt to the change in circumstances and it was a way to carry on providing for customers and keeping staff on.

"It was partly to give back to loyal customers who have been with us for the 27 years we have been here, to say thank you," Sean said.

"And it is also a way of staying afloat and adapting what we do.

"The number of people coming up the drive is becoming less and less and we have had people cancelling reservations or moving them to later in the year.

"So it is just a way of surviving really and giving staff an income."

The restaurant, based in Sweeney Hall, is offering dishes to customers doors 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 8pm daily. They are also offering delivery service on Mother's Day for those who can't come out.

"We shared it on Facebook and got hundreds of likes and shares in response –it has been really positive," Sean said.

Advertising

"It is something we have never done before. We are also offering a 10 per cent discount to NHS workers as a little thank you for what they do.

"It is about staying focused and positive."

Details about the menu can be found on their website or Facebook page.