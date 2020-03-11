Village hall to host afternoon tea

Organisers of the event at Edgmond Village Hall are adding a 'gentleman's corner' during the event to allow men to have a chat, play a game of cards, chess, dominoes or draughts and have a cup of coffee.

The event will return on April 7 from 1pm until 4.30pm.

The venue's table top sales will be returning next month as well.

People will be able to get involved on April 4 with a new start time of 9am. The event will run until midday.

For more information about the sale, call Janis on 01952 820572 or 07739 634703. Stalls are £6 each.