French Pantry enjoys fresh start under star chef

The French Pantry, Ludlow, had been empty for some time, but is now back open in the hands of new owners Olivier and Lynette Bossut.

A respected chef, Mr Bossut is known throughout the Ludlow area from his time at Elliotts at Dinham and also a previous period at The French Pantry.

He has now returned as the new chef and owner, with his wife Lynette heading up the front of house team along with the couple's son, Ryan.

The restaurant enjoyed a successful reopening on Thursday (March 5), where traditional French food was served.

"It was a good opening night," said Lynette. "Everyone enjoyed themselves."

Prior to its previous closure, The French Pantry had been a fixture in Ludlow's town centre for a decade, first as a delicatessen and later as a full restaurant. It was listed in the Michelin guide, and had a strong reputation for classic bistro cuisine.

Before reopening, the restaurant went through an extensive refurbishment, and its new owners are very happy with the result.

"I'm so happy to back," said Olivier. "The restaurant has had a huge transformation, and I am very happy that my wife and son are here as front of house."