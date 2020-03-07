Wellington pub in Easter egg appeal

The Plough in Wellington has launched its Easter egg appeal for this year, and will be handing them over to the Children's Ward and A&E at Princess Royal Hospital, as well as care homes, next month.

The pub is expecting more than 500 Easter eggs, and are inviting residents to add to the total.

Jim Hunter, who is on the fundraising committee at the pub, said: "We started it a few years back and it's grown since then.

"We do it every year now. It's getting bigger an bigger. We had 500 last year, and we'll beat that this year.

"Once we start putting it out that we're collecting it snow balls. There's 10 one day and 50 on the next."

The annual Easter egg collection is on top of a selection box collection that the pub holds around Christmas-time.

"We collect roughly the same number of selection boxes and Easter eggs," Mr Hunter said. "People are very good for bringing them in for us.

"It's something we do at the Plough. When we look at the calendar at the start of the year, it's Easter eggs, Heroes Day, Remembrance, selection boxes and then Christmas. That's the base for the year. Everything else works it's self around those.

"Thank you to everyone who brings eggs and selection boxes – none of this would be possible without you."

Those who wish to donate eggs can take them into the pub, which is on King Street.

On May 8, the pub will hold a fun day to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

"It's always a privilege to remember things like that," Mr Hunter said. "They should be remembered. A lot of people sacrificed their lives for it."

The day will include military vehicles, live bands, stalls, games, bouncy castles and more.