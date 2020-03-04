Pub nominated in top beer awards for second time

The Bailey Head Pub in Oswestry has been named in the top four rural Independent Craft Beer Bars and Pubs in the UK by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA).

It is the second time in three years the pub has been named a finalist in the prestigious SIBA Business Awards, and the pub is the only pub or bar to have reached the final twice, having previously reached the final in 2018.

Pub owners, Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad, will be attending the awards ceremony in Liverpool next week to see if they have picked up top spot.

Grace said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised for the second time in three years by independent brewers as one of the best Craft Beer bars in the UK.

"When we moved to Oswestry four years ago and opened the pub we had no idea of the amount of support we would get from local people and our great staff, we are incredibly grateful."