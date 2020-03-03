Bake Off’s Prue passes on tips at Oswestry event

Moreton Hall’s Leiths Cookery School students were in the audience when Prue and Peta Leith appeared at a Booka Bookshop event at Oswestry's Wynnstay Hotel on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The event was held to celebrate the launch of the aunt and niece's new joint book, The Vegetarian Kitchen.

In conversation with Moreton Hall’s Caroline Lang, Prue and Peta revealed how a planned book on cakes and pastries evolved into a vegetarian cookery book.

A spokesperson for Moreton Hall said: "They discussed the rise of vegetarianism and how our interest in food from around the globe means that vegetarian food need never be dull. In a lively question and answer session, and in response to a question from Leiths student Charlotte Rollason, Prue talked about The Great British Bake Off and how she had felt stepping into Mary Berry’s shoes. She also revealed which recipes from the new book she will be cooking for Sandi Toksvig when she comes to visit!"

After the talk there was a chance for the girls to meet Prue and Peta for a photo, and the Leiths girls also took the opportunity to have their Leiths food and drink books signed by Prue.

Leiths student Tilly Prytherch said: “It was great to hear the different recipe ideas,” and Eloise Roberts described it as “an unforgettable experience”.

Caroline Lang said: “For all of us gathered in the Wynnstay for this Booka Bookshop event, this was the ultimate foodie treat. Two truly inspiring women talking about their passion for food and then the opportunity to go home and try out some of the mouth-watering recipes for ourselves”.