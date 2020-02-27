Restaurant's birthday benefit raises £1,600 for Market Drayton food bank

The Town House of Cheshire Street hosted the meal with a difference earlier this month, with suppliers donating food and drinks.

Those who attended enjoyed three courses of food, cocktails and wine, paying what they felt their meal was worth.

Manager of the Town House Daniel Derrington said: "We had a great night, a great way to celebrate our two-year anniversary.

"Thanks to the people that came and supported our evening. Sorry to the fifty-odd people that we couldn't fit in!

Generous

"We even have a few bottles of wine left over to give to the very lovely people that volunteer down at the food bank. Those guys deserve a lot of credit.

"Also, it would have cost me so much more if our suppliers didn't donate so generously. Special thanks to Buttercross Farm Foods, Tanners Wines, Arber Gin and Tranquil Still.

"The greatest part of my evening, whilst thanking everyone for their hard work, was the pot wash donating his wages for the evening – at 17 years old I believe that guy is destined for great things. What a lovely gesture for a mature young chap."

In all the evening raised £1,648 for the Market Drayton Foodbank.