Be At One joins Young Women's Trust in new charity campaign

The partnership aims to 'give economic power to young women by raising their voices, challenging sexist stereotypes and rebuilding workplaces free from discrimination'.

The city centre bar has created three new limited edition 'Spirited Women' cocktails - the New Woo, Grandma's Sour and Jess '75 - with 25p from every purchase being donated to the Young Women's Trust.

The Spirited Women cocktails

All of the cocktails have been created by bar staff member Jess, saying: "The main idea behind these drinks is that each one has shaped my career as a bartender, they have played a big part in my career to date.

"To have three drinks I created on the menu is unbelievable, and I hope people enjoy drinking them as much as I did creating them."

New Woo

"The New Woo was dedicated to one of my favourite bars that I have ever worked in, Be At One Epsom.

"It was there that I really grew as a bartender, and the famous Woo Woo was our favourite after work drink.

Advertising

"The Grandma's Sour comes from a promise I made to my Grandma.

Grandma Sour

"I promised that I would name and create a drink for her when I first started bartending.

"The idea for the type of drink was easy, she always told me how she loved drinking whiskey sours - it’s a twist on the classic and she definitely approves.

Advertising

"The Jess '75 was a combination of my two absolute favourite drinks., The Side Car and the French '75. It's delicious, you can trust me on this."

Jess '75

To celebrate the partnership, that runs throughout February and March, the bar will be hosting special parties and events taking place on International Women's Day and Mother's Day.

For more information, click here.