Welsh Beer Week announced

Monty's Brewery in Montgomery had a key role in making the Welsh Beer week a reality and they hope it will celebrate the rise of the Welsh brewing industry.

Organisers said increased customer demand for new products that reflect Wales’ culture and heritage has seen brewers respond with an expansive variety of ales and craft beers.

This March, as the Six Nations Rugby Championships get underway, brewers will join forces to offer beer lovers the chance to support the home team at the pump as well as on the pitch.

From Carmarthen to Wrexham, the nation’s pubs are supporting the cause to ensure that beers from Welsh independent brewers will have pride of place at the bar.

Those looking to support the country’s brewers simply need to look for beer pumps and taps sporting the official Welsh Beer Week logo.

Organisers aim to have over 1000 beer and ale pumps displaying the Welsh Beer Week brand between 8-14 March.

Pam Honeyman, from Monty's Brewery, said: "We believe that Welsh breweries deserve to be recognised for the exceptional quality of their beers and ales.

"Teams across the country are constantly securing some of the UK industries top awards. This Week is devoted to celebrating Welsh Beer, in Welsh pubs and the people who make it all possible."

Speaking on behalf of the Welsh Drinks Cluster Beer and Cider Group, Cen Hayward, one of the organisers of Welsh Beer Week, said: "Wales has a proud history of producing high quality beers and ales.

"That legacy continues today as young breweries join our oldest brands to create and share those products with the world.

"Welsh Beer Week aims to give beer lovers across the country the chance to experience the true taste of Wales."

Welsh Beer Week will officially launch across the country on Sunday, March 8 and will run until Saturday, March 14.