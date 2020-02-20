Junior chefs led by Shrewsbury captain win silver at culinary olympics

The team from the Culinary Association of Wales took the runner up spot at the prestigious IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.

Led by Calum Smith from The Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury, the junior team, with the average age of 19, also includes includes James Jarvis, Sebastians Restaurant, Oswestry; pastry chef Alys Evans, Pobi Bach Bakery, Gilfach Goch; Morgan Read, Brook House Mill, Denbigh; Lara Walker, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport; and Alice Yeomans, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons.

Team manager Michael Kirkham-Evans said the judges rated the team’s dessert as the best of the day.

“The judges were impressed that our three dishes matched the photographs that we had sent them in advance,” said Mr Evans.

“They were blown away by the dessert which they said was the best of the day. They also commended the team for cooking modern dishes."

The junior chefs served up a starter of Pembrokeshire scallop and roe croquette, seabass ceviche, chilled avocado, gin and elderflower cucumber. Main course was dry aged fillet and short rib of Welsh Beef, sourdough crouton, onion puree and Butty Bach jus. Dessert was chocolate black cherry chilled fondant, white chocolate and griottine cherry custard, crème fraiche sorbet, sesame tuille and sour cherry gel.

Next up for the junior team is the second part of the competition – producing a chef's edible buffet – when they will be going for gold.

The Senior Culinary Team Wales is in action in the culinary Olympics this week, led by Nick Davies, culinary craft trainer with Cambrian Training, Welshpool, who is combining the roles of manager and member.

Team members are: Dylan Wyn Owens, Manchester City Football Club’s head chef at the Etihad Stadium; pastry chef Will Richards from Cambrian Training; Matthew Smith, from Star Chef Catering in Newtown; Mark Robertson from Coleg Cambria, Wrexham; Jay Humphris from Coleg y Cymoedd; and Zak Pegg from The Harbourmaster Hotel, Aberaeron. Logistics manager is Peter Fuchs, culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Newport.

Culinary Team Wales is sponsored by the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales, Cambrian Training Company, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Castell Howell Foods, Hybu Cig Cymru and Harlech Foods.